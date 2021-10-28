Paid leave loss hits hard for Dems after decades of advocacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, who was elected in 1992 as a self described “mom in tennis shoes,” has been fighting for paid family and medical leave for decades. For much of this year she appeared to be close to winning. A proposal that had been championed by President Joe Biden would have provided up to 12 paid weeks off to recover from major illness, childbirth or to take care of family members. But that was jettisoned this week from a massive social spending package after fellow Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin opposed it. It’s a defeat that has stung for Murray and other veteran female lawmakers who have been championing the idea since the 1990s.