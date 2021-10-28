Past and present meet ‘Last Night in Soho’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Edgar Wright melds past and present in his stylish new film “Last Night in Soho,” which opens Friday in North American theaters. The film is a departure for the “Hot Fuzz” filmmaker, who has been dreaming up this idea for over a decade. Thomasin McKenzie stars as an young fashion student who travels to the big city and begins having realistic dreams about the 1960s, which begins glamorously but takes a sinister turn. Wright says his film is about the dangers of nostalgia. And it also allowed him to write parts for and cast some icons of the era, like the late Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp.