Polish parliament to examine anti-LGBT legislative proposal

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s parliament is preparing to give a first reading to proposed legislation dubbed “Stop LGBT,” which aims to prohibit the “promotion of homosexuality” and would ban gay pride parades. It is not clear, however, how seriously lawmakers will treat the proposal, which was filed with parliament by a conservative foundation. Poland’s right-wing nationalist governing party is already involved in a bitter dispute with the European Union over judicial independence and primacy, and it might not seek to open another front now. The proposed legislation was brought to parliament by the Life and Family Foundation, which had lobbied successfully for a restriction on abortion in Poland.