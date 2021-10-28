Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group’s faith

Relatives and supporters of 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti are praying at least as much for the captors as the captives. They’re tapping into a long history in their conservative Anabaptist tradition when they use phrases such as “Love your enemies,” “Forgive them,” and “Pray for the kidnappers.” The missionaries from the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries were abducted Oct. 16 by a gang seeking ransom. People “hope for a good outcome” to the crisis, said Wayne Wengerd, member of a steering committee representing the Amish in church-state relations. But, he added: “We realize as Christians, as followers of Christ, there will be persecution.”