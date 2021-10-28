Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

NEW YORK (AP) — With a buffalo plaid design and a nod to sustainability, Ralph Lauren on Thursday unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up to for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid front and back. It’s made of recycled polyester and recycled down. The athletes will wear a turtleneck sweater in the same blue adorned with the American flag and the Olympic rings in white. The uniforms were unveiled 100 days before the Beijing Games start.