Rival: Violent past should bar Herschel Walker from Senate

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Another Republican candidate says Herschel Walker’s history of violence against women should disqualify him from being a U.S. senator from Georgia. State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black is one of three other GOP candidates in the 2022 race. He made the remarks Thursday after touring a domestic violence center in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. A spokesperson for Walker didn’t immediately respond to a phone call, text and email. Walker says Republicans will invite fatal Democratic attacks if they nominate Walker. The former football great discloses in a 2008 book that he had been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder. He says he turned his life around in 2001, but 2005 court filings by Walker’s ex-wife indicate violent behavior continued.