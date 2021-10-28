Sheriff: Suspect who went into Missouri River following police chase still alive

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are providing an update on a pursuit back in September where a man led police on a chase before jumping into the Missouri River.

Dakota County Sheriff Chris Kleinberg says the suspect left a note with his family stating he was still alive.

The incident happened late at night on Sept. 27, with the pursuit beginning in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The pursuit made its way to Sioux City, with the vehicle eventually ending up in Chris Larsen Park. From there, the driver allegedly got out of his vehicle and jumped into the river.

Authorities conducted an extensive search of the area using boats and drones. Sheriff Kleinberg says the suspect's note to his family claimed he hid in the river bank and went under the surface whenever search crews were out looking for him.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office has a warrant out for the suspect's arrest regarding a missed court date due to a DUI.