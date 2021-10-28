Showers continue east in the morning with blustery winds for all through the day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers will continue to fall in northwest Iowa for much of the morning as the system causing the rain slowly pushes off to the east.



The rain will be relatively light with totals not expected to climb much more than a tenth of an inch through the morning.



The wind has picked up for all of Siouxland and it will be another blustery day with gusts that could reach 40 miles per hour.



Lingering clouds keep us in the low 50s east today while the west hits the upper 50s with more sunshine.



The sky will continue to clear overnight with a bit of a breeze remaining in place though it will be lighter than what we see in place during the daytime.



Sunshine will be mostly in place for our Friday and Saturday with upper 50s for temperatures, making for a nice start to the Halloween weekend.



