Sioux Falls officer fatally shoots man suspected in stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say a Sioux Falls officer has shot and killed a man who they say stabbed three people. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the incident began about 7:30 a.m. when three people showed up at a hospital with stab wounds. Clemens says the two adults and one juvenile were known to the suspect. About 15 minutes later, police responded to a residence where the alleged stabber was located. Officers tried to negotiate with the man for about an hour before the suspect confronted officers and was shot. The Argus Leader reports the man died at the scene. The state Department of Criminal Investigation has been called in to investigate.