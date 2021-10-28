Sioux Falls Police: Stabbing suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during standoff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police shot and killed a man in Sioux Falls after responding to a reported stabbing and an hour-long standoff, police say.

Sioux Falls Police first received a report of three stabbing victims at a hospital at around 7:30 am Thursday. Two adults and one juvenile reportedly came to the hospital with stab wounds.

The victims told police the suspect was still inside a house in central Sioux Falls. The first officer arrived on the scene just before 8 a.m. and found the suspect still armed.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene and opened a dialogue with the suspect. Police say the negotiations lasted for just over an hour.

Police say the suspect eventually confronted authorities and was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.