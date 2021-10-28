Siouxland business hosts photo scavenger hunt to raise funds for charity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Paul Davis Restoration partnered with Downtown Partners Sioux City Thursday for a photo scavenger hunt throughout downtown Sioux City.

Sixteen groups participated, made up of Paul Davis employees, as well as several other businesses throughout Sioux City. Their goal was to take pictures of their group at over 40 locations throughout downtown.

"Just to be able to give back, that is kind of what we do with our company anyways. We restore lives when bad things happen, like water, fire, and anything like that. So, for us to be able to give back in a different way, um we are covering 16 different local charities that the teams are playing for and two of those charities will win eventually," said Robin Chute, an accountant at Paul Davis Restoration.

The money the groups paid will go to a charity of the 1st and 2nd place group's choice.

Several other businesses contributed to the cause as well by making donations, even though they did not participate in the scavenger hunt.

Downtown Partners of Sioux City were happy to help with the event as well.

"Robin over at Paul Davis Restoration contacted us with the idea for the photo scavenger hunt, and how to kind of start planning that because that is something that we have kind of down before and they had never done. So, I guess to start that event you have to get different photos from around the area that you want to use for the scavenger hunt, and we also helped with a lot of the marketing logistics behind it as well," said Grace Nordquist, business development coordinator with Downtown Partners Sioux City.

The charity event started in the Tyson Event Center parking lot early Thursday afternoon and finished at 4:15 p.m. The winners have not yet been announced.