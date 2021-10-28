Spirit Lake, IA State Senator Zach Whiting will resign seat

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Republican State Senator Zach Whiting, of Spirit Lake, has announced he'll resign his District 1 seat to move to Texas.

Whiting's announcement came at the end of Thursday's special session, in Des Moines.

Whiting, who's serving his first term in the Iowa Senate, was elected in November of 2018. He won a three-way primary to get the GOP nomination. He was unopposed in the 2018 general election.

Iowa law requires a special election to be called within five days following a vacancy in the Iowa Legislature. Whomever fills Whiting's seat will serve out the last year of Whiting's four-year term in the Iowa Senate. Senate District 1 covers Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola and Palo Alto Counties.