Stanton, NE coach fighting kidney cancer honored by team and students

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Teachers and coaches can mean a lot to their students. So much, that when they go through the toughest of times, students and their families will come through for them.

And right now, Coach Brechbill of Stanton Junior High School is battling kidney cancer.

Last Tuesday at the team's game against Neligh, the team wore special arm bands and eye stickers that said, "Keep Fightin Brechbill." Those items were orange, which is the color for kidney cancer awareness. A banner with the same phrase was signed by team members and junior high students.

"It just shows that no family fights alone in Stanton and it's a small community that does what they can to pull together for everybody," said Amanda Tomasek, Junior High Football Parent.

Brechbill is currently home in Stanton, waiting for the next phase of his treatment.