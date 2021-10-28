‘Thin’ Pacific island teams at COP26 spark fears of inequity

NEW DELHI (AP) — COVID-19 travel restrictions will cut the representatives of Pacific island nations attending U.N. climate talks that begin this weekend in Scotland. Their absence means the conference known as COP26 may not hear much from countries most threatened by climate change despite contributing only a fraction of the world’s emissions. Small island nations were crucial in setting the ambitious goals adopted in the 2015 Paris climate accord. With smaller teams of lower-ranked officials in Glasgow, their negotiators will be at a disadvantage even as the outcome of the summit may imperil the very existence of these island nations.