Thursday’s Scores

8:34 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 9B State=

Quarterfinal=

Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14

Class 11AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10

Class 11AAA State=

Quarterfinal=

Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Class 11B State=

Quarterfinal=

Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 8

Associated Press

