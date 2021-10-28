Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 9B State=
Quarterfinal=
Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14
Class 11AA State=
Quarterfinal=
Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10
Class 11AAA State=
Quarterfinal=
Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28
Class 11B State=
Quarterfinal=
Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT
Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 8
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com