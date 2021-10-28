UN rights chief: Action on climate a matter of survival

BERLIN (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights official is calling for countries to act decisively on climate change, saying it is a “matter of survival” for humanity. The global body’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said that “only urgent, priority action can mitigate or avert disasters that will have huge – and in some cases lethal – impacts on all of us, especially our children and grandchildren.” Her statement ahead of next week’s U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was echoed by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, who warned Thursday of the dramatic impacts that global warming will have but said he was “an optimist” about the potential for progress in tackling the issue.