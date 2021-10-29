50-year-old killed in rollover accident in northeast Nebraska

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities are reporting a 50-year-old Pierce, Nebraska resident died in a rollover accident Friday morning.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says at about 9:15 a.m. they responded to a rollover accident between Hadar and Pierce, Nebraska. By the time they got to the scene, 50-year-old Deanna Teidtke had died.

Authorities say the accident happened when an eastbound jeep on 850th Road, driven by Teidtke, left the roadway and entered a ditch. The vehicle then when back onto the roadway and rolled, eventually coming to a rest in a nearby field. Seat belts were not in use during the accident.