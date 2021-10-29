A warm Saturday before cooler weather moves in for Halloween

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Bright skies and temperatures above average made for an enjoyable Friday afternoon.

Skies will stay mostly clear tonight although we may see some fog form in eastern Siouxland as lows dip into the low 30s.

Saturday is going to be the warmest of our days to come as highs surge into the 60s although it will become windy in the afternoon as a cold front pushes in and a few late day clouds will move in as well.

That front bring in cooler weather starting on Halloween as highs on Sunday reach the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

That cooler weather will be sticking around for most of next week with highs in the upper 40s on Monday and falling to the low to mid 40s on Tuesday.

