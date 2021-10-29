Alabama woman out on bond for attempted murder arrested in northeast Nebraska

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An Alabama woman who was out on bond for attempted murder was arrested near Norfolk, Nebraska Friday morning.

The Stanton County Sheriff says deputies conducted a traffic stop for 20-year-old Kimberly James, of Pennington, Alabama, at about 1 a.m. just east of Norfolk on Highway 275. During which, authorities allege they found a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in James' possession. She was also reportedly had a firearm in her purse.

James was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon and jailed. Her bond for the arrest was set at $20,000.

It was later discovered James is out on bond in Choctaw County, Alabama for attempted murder.