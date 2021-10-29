Around Siouxland: Christmas at Morningside

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's never too early to get into the Christmas spirit, and Morningside University has just the thing to help get the festivities going.

On Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, the university will be hosting its "Christmas at Morningside" celebration in the Eplley Auditorium. Tickets are free, with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

The full details on the event aren't being released, but it will feature a multimedia extravaganza and plenty of music from the university's choir and bands.

To learn more about the event and get a ticket, follow this link.