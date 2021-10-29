Biden announces ‘historic’ deal — but there’s no action yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he has reached a “historic” framework with Democrats in Congress on his sweeping, though scaled-back domestic policy plan. But Biden still must nail down votes from a few skeptical fellow Democrats. Biden announced the framework at the White House after he went early Thursday to Capitol Hill to pitch House Democrats. The proposal is now $1.75 trillion and without a paid family leave program and other priorities. But it’s still robust with new health care, free-prekindergarten and climate change programs. Biden wanted a deal before he left later Thursday for global summits in Europe. But votes are still a way off, as lawmakers push for more.