Brazil scientists test frozen jaguar semen to help species

JUNDIAI, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian and American scientists have performed artificial insemination using frozen sperm for the first time on a wild-born female jaguar. The 110-pound feline already made history two years ago, giving birth to the first jaguar cub ever born from artificial insemination. The procedure aims to ensure genetic diversity of jaguars, whose populations are increasingly fragmented by habitat destruction. Scientists say unfrozen Jaguar semen only stays good for a few hours. But frozen sperm can be used for years, though it typically has a lower success rate and the process is more difficult with Jaguars than it is with humans.