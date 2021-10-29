California oil spill: Surfing, swimming OK but fishing out

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Four weeks after an oil spill off Southern California’s coast, surfers have been allowed to return to the waves and people can play in the surf. But fishermen still can’t put lines in the water along the coast. California has prohibited fishing in an area that ranges about 6 to 12 miles off Orange County since an undersea pipeline leaked at least about 25,000 gallons of crude into the ocean. State experts are conducting studies to determine whether shellfish and fish are safe for human consumption. Eric Zelien is the owner of EZ Sportfishing in Huntington Beach and is among fishing industry players who say business has been crippled.