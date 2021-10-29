Cherokees respond to Oklahoma request to overturn McGirt

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (AP) — The Cherokee Nation has responded to the state of Oklahoma’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court reverse its ruling that some tribal reservations were never disestablished. The tribe’s response submitted Friday argues that the state gives no valid reason to revisit what is known as the McGirt decision. The justices ruled in July 2020 that Oklahoma lacks jurisdiction over crimes committed on tribal reservations by or against tribal citizens. The ruling applies to six Oklahoma tribal reservations. The tribe says Congress, not the court, should determine tribal reservations. Gov. Kevin Stitt says the issue is the biggest the state faces.