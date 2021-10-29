Dutch, Canadian leaders hope for climate progress at G-20

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Canada and the Netherlands are counting on the weekend Group of 20 summit in Rome to make significant progress toward clinching an acceptable deal at the United Nations climate meeting starting immediately afterward. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that the timing of the G-20 summit in Rome could help the climate talks known as COP26 that start in Glasgow on Sunday. Speaking after a bilateral meeting with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte, Trudeau said the timing of the two meetings “allows some of the major countries around the world responsible for significant emissions to actually meet and work in advance of hopefully what will be a very successful COP.”