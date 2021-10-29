Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

8:58 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

All-Nations Class 9B State=

Semifinal=

McLaughlin, S.D. 42, Omaha Nation 6

Winnebago 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0

NSAA Playoffs=

Class A=

First Round=

Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42

Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3

Class B=

First Round=

Aurora 49, Lexington 7

Bennington 51, McCook 13

Elkhorn 36, York 0

Class C1First Round=

Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20

Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0

Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14

Class C2First Round=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15

Class D1=

Second Round=

Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20

Class D2=

Second Round=

Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0

Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22

Osceola 54, Leyton 28

Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6

Class D6=

First Round=

Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19

McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20

Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38

Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0

Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Arthur County 38

Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44

