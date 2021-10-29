Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
All-Nations Class 9B State=
Semifinal=
McLaughlin, S.D. 42, Omaha Nation 6
Winnebago 52, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, S.D. 0
NSAA Playoffs=
Class A=
First Round=
Gretna 59, Lincoln East 42
Omaha Burke 21, Lincoln Southeast 3
Class B=
First Round=
Aurora 49, Lexington 7
Bennington 51, McCook 13
Elkhorn 36, York 0
Class C1First Round=
Battle Creek 28, Chadron 20
Kearney Catholic 26, Boys Town 0
Pierce 27, Broken Bow 14
Class C2First Round=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, North Platte St. Patrick’s 7
Lincoln Lutheran 31, Gordon/Rushville 15
Class D1=
Second Round=
Anselmo-Merna 26, Stanton 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 53, Sutherland 20
Class D2=
Second Round=
Humphrey St. Francis 30, Blue Hill 0
Johnson-Brock 40, Riverside 22
Osceola 54, Leyton 28
Sandhills/Thedford 62, Mead 6
Class D6=
First Round=
Cody-Kilgore 55, Stuart 19
McCool Junction 28, Franklin 20
Parkview Christian 50, Silver Lake 38
Potter-Dix 54, Sioux County 0
Spalding Academy 45, Sterling 44
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 45, Arthur County 38
Wallace 64, Hay Springs 44
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
___
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com