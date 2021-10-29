Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:02 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=

Second Round=

AC/GC 34, South Central Calhoun 13

Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0

IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=

Second Round=

Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7

IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=

First Round=

West Delaware, Manchester 48, Grinnell 0

IHSAA Class A Playoffs=

Second Round=

Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

