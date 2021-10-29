Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
IHSAA Class 1A Playoffs=
Second Round=
AC/GC 34, South Central Calhoun 13
Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 0
IHSAA Class 2A Playoffs=
Second Round=
Central Lyon 42, Clear Lake 7
IHSAA Class 3A Playoffs=
First Round=
West Delaware, Manchester 48, Grinnell 0
IHSAA Class A Playoffs=
Second Round=
Grundy Center 6, Earlham 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com