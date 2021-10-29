Skip to Content

GOP Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection

New
9:50 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Capitol attack, announced Friday he would not seek reelection next year. The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach the former president on the charge on inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He joins a small but growing list of Republican Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content