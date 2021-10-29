Gov. Ricketts orders state agencies not to follow vaccine mandates

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order barring state agencies under his direct control from enforcing federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates on their employees.

In a press release, the Republican governor stated the federal mandate is a violation of personal freedom and is government overreach.

The vaccine mandate generally applies to private-sector employees as well as health care workers and federal contractors, but many employers are still waiting for more specific details from the federal government.

Ricketts has repeatedly encouraged people to get vaccinated but says he opposes mandates.

"While we have encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated, this is a personal health decision, and not one that should be coerced. We’ve already made the decision that state teammates at the State of Nebraska won’t be forced to take the vaccine," said Ricketts in a press release.

The state has used its lack of a vaccine requirement in job advertisements for in-demand health care professionals.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.