Indian movie star Puneeth Rajkumar dies after heart attack

NEW DELHI (AP) — Puneeth Rajkumar, a leading star of southern Indian regional cinema, has died after a massive heart attack. He was 46. Rajkumar was a lead actor in 29 movies and also appeared on television, where he was the host of India’s version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.” Stunned fans rushed to the hospital as news of his heart attack spread in the city. He was the son of Rajkumar, the biggest movie star in southern India, but carved a career for himself. After acting as a child in several movies, he debuted as a lead actor a 2002 Kannada-language movie, “Appu.”