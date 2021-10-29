Iowa lawmakers react to redistricting maps

(KTIV) - Next week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds could approve redistricting plans that were passed by Iowa lawmakers during a special session, on Thursday. The new maps set the Hawkeye state's political boundaries for the next 10 years.

The redistricting plan passed the Iowa Senate 48-to-1 with one senator absent and it passed the Iowa House on a vote of 93-to-2. Republican Senator Roby Smith said the second set of maps weren't perfect, but were improved by creating more compact and more balanced population deviation among congressional and legislative districts.

One side effect of redistricting? Some sitting Siouxland lawmakers will be moved into the same district. For some lawmakers, if they want to continue serving, they may have to face each other in a primary in the summer of 2022.

There are two instances in northwest Iowa where house members have been moved to the same district.

In the new House District 6, Republican Representative Megan Jones, who lives north of Sioux Rapids, will live in the same district as Republican Representative Gary Worthan, who lives north of Storm Lake. Representative Worthan said he will not run for re-election once the redistricting takes place.

"The map made my discussion pretty simple. I've been at this for 16 years. Suffered a lot of slings and arrows and had some good times too. My own act will be a hard act to follow and so I can step away and feel confident that I did my best job and left things in great shape when I left," said Gary Worthan, (R) Storm Lake.

Worthan adds he'll continue farming, and spend time with his grandchildren.

Representative Jones says Iowa has the "gold standard" when it comes to the redistricting progress.

"I plan to stay in the House. That's the plan right now. I'm really happy with where I'm at. I'm excited to be able to meet more people in Buena Vista County. I have some great connections in Buena Vista County. It makes sense to have this connection and I'm excited to be able to expand those opportunities," said Representative Megan Jones, (R) Sioux Rapids.

In District 3, Republican Representative Skyler Wheeler, who lives in Orange City, will live in the same district as Republican Representative Tom Jeneary, who lives in Le Mars.

There are two instances in northwest Iowa where senators have been moved to the same district.

In District 6, Republican Senator Jason Schultz, who lives in Schleswig, will live in the same district as Republican Senator Craig Williams, who lives just south of Manning.

In District 4, Republican Senator Tim Kraayenbrink, who lives north of Fort Dodge, will live in the same district as Republican Senator Jesse Green, who lives east of Harcourt. Senator Kraayenbrink said, as of now, he has his attention on the upcoming session, which convenes on January 10.

"We have our session coming up here in January. The 2022 session and so we have a lot of positive things we're going to be doing there. And I'm not really too focused on the next election. So, I'll give it some thought, kind of look over everything and kind of see where my family's at at that point," said Sen. Tim Kraayenbrink, (R) Fort Dodge.

Senator Jesse Green is in the first year of his first term in the Iowa Senate. He said he wouldn't run against Senator Kraayenbrink in the same district. However, he could move to the new Senate District 24 to fulfill his term there. It's just a few miles south of the family farm where he lives.

"I'm going to take my time. I need to pray about things. Let the dust settle. Let the emotions come down and also see what my constituents want. Ultimately it's about them. It's not about me. So, if they want me I'll seriously consider moving into that district," said Sen. Jesse Green, (R) Harcourt.

The changes to legislative districts will go into effect in the November 2022 general election.