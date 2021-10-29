Man sentenced for deadly kidnapping of Chinese national

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who helped in the deadly kidnapping of a Chinese man from a Los Angeles-area shopping mall has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison. Anthony Valladares of Pasadena was sentenced Friday for conspiracy to kidnap Tony Liao of Santa Ana. Liao, a Chinese national, owned a Southern California car dealership that sold high-end cars such as Porches and Bentleys. Prosecutors say two Chinese men organized his 2018 kidnapping in suburban San Gabriel, and Valladares was the “muscle.” Liao’s parents in China were told to pay a $2 million ransom. But Liao was badly injured during the kidnapping and died before money could be collected.