More sunshine and seasonal temperatures Friday and Saturday before a cooler Halloween

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The past couple of days have been a little gray for much of the area but that will change today.



There will be some clouds around in eastern Siouxland early on, but we should manage to clear those out in the morning and have a mostly sunny sky overhead for the rest of the day.



There will be a bit of a breeze but the wind will not be quite as strong as yesterday; expect a 10 to 20 miles per hour breeze.



Highs land in the mid to upper 50s.



With the clear skies in place overnight, temperatures will drop to near the freezing mark.



Some pockets of fog look to develop overnight with the lighter winds in place.



Saturday will be the warmest day of the forecast as we reach the low 60s for highs.



A front will come through late in the day and pick the winds up out of the northwest.



More on the changes that front brings for our Halloween on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.