Myanmar court gives Suu Kyi confidante 20-year prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has found a close colleague of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of treason and sentenced him to 20 years in prison. A member of their political party confirmed local media’s reports of the court’s decision. The sentence given 79-year-old Win Htein appeared to be the most severe so far for any of the top members of Suu Kyi’s government and party who were detained after the military seized power on Feb. 1. Suu Kyi is being tried on several criminal charges that her supporters say were fabricated to discredit her. Win Htein had publicly called for civil disobedience to oppose the military’s takeover.