New this week: ‘Finch,’ ABBA and ‘The Harder They Fall’

This week’s new entertainment releases include the first ABBA album in a whopping 39 years and a stylish and kinetic update to the Western in Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” starring Idris Elba and Regina King. Benedict Cumberbatch stars in “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain,” a biopic of the illustrator of anthropomorphized cats in Victorian England. Apple TV+ is introducing “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” featuring Jack McBrayer, who played the network page Kenneth on “30 Rock.” And gamers will be pumped at the unveiling of Riot Games’ “Arcane,” a TV adaptation of the eponymous video game drawn from the “League of Legends” universe.