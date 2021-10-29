Oregon’s biggest city has ‘long way to go’ repairing its rep

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tourism officials from Oregon’s largest city are calling Portland’s reputation “badly damaged” by months of destructive protests, a homeless crisis and a record year for homicides. Travel Portland is the main tourism promotor for the city and presented data to elected city officials this week showing the city has dropped to the lowest level possible of being a likely destination for delegates to attend conferences. Sixty four percent of tourists surveyed said they would visit again. Mayor Ted Wheeler says the city is resilient and that with hard work he hopes confidence can be restored that Portland is safe and a desirable destination.