Police issue arrest warrant for 2nd man in Omaha killing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have issued an arrest warrant for a second man in the shooting death earlier this month of an 18-year-old man. Police said in a news release Friday that a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 18-year-old Elijah Robinson in the killing of 18-year-old KorVanta Hill. On Monday, members of the Metro Area Fugitive Task Force arrested 19-year-old Justyn Wagner in the killing and booked him into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons counts. Police have said officers called to the scene of a shooting on Oct. 18 found Hill mortally wounded on the sidewalk. Hill died at an Omaha hospital.