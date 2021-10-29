Protesters gather in London ahead of climate summit

LONDON (AP) — Protesters are gathering in the heart of London’s traditional financial district to lobby against the use of fossil fuels in the run-up to the start of the U.N. climate summit in the Scottish city of Glasgow. The protests Friday are part of a worldwide day of action before leaders head to Glasgow for the start of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, known as COP26. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is expected to join the demonstrations. Many environmentalists are calling the Oct. 31-Nov. 12 gathering the world’s last chance to turn the tide in the battle against climate change.