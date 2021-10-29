Rapper Fetty Wap arrested on federal drug charges in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper Fetty Wap has been arrested in New York City on federal drug charges. An FBI spokesperson the rapper was arrested Thursday at Citi Field. Details of the charges against him were not immediately released. He was expected to be arraigned on the charges later Friday. Fetty Wap’s real name is Willie Maxwell. A phone message seeking comment was left with an attorney who has represented Maxwell. Maxwell rose to prominence after his debut single “Trap Queen” reached number two on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in May 2015.