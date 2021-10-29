Saudi Arabia orders Lebanese ambassador to leave kingdom

BEIRUT (AP) — Saudi state media says the kingdom has ordered the Lebanese ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours. The report said Friday that Saudi Arabia also has stopped all imports from Lebanon. The media said the moves are a response to comments by a Lebanese minister who described the war in Yemen as a Saudi “aggression.” The Saudi ambassador to Beirut also was asked to head back home. The developments came days after a video circulated on social media in which Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi described the war in Yemen as an aggression by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.