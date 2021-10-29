South Africa’s power cuts a key issue in local elections

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As South Africa heads to crucial local elections, the country has been hit by a series of crippling power blackouts that many critics say highlight poor governance. South African households and businesses have been struggling to cope with cuts in electricity for up to six hours a day, making the government’s failure to provide a stable power supply a burning election issue. The country’s state-owned power utility Eskom, which provides about 90% of South Africa’s electricity, has for years been marred by allegations of mismanagement and corruption. Eskom has promised that no blackouts will take place on election day, Monday, which has been declared a national holiday to encourage a good turnout at the polls.