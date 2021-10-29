SportsFource Extra highlights and scores week 10
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
Wayne 35 Boone Central 42 F
OABCIG 34 Greene County 14 F
Pierce 27 Broken Bow 14 F
Western Christian 0 Underwood 35 F
Newell-Fonda 39 Lenox 14 F
GT/RA 20 Don Bosco 54 F
Hartington CC 20 North Platte St. Patrick's 7 F
Battle Creek 28 Chadron 20 F
Spencer 14 Lewis Central 46 F
Sioux Center 7 BH/RV 49 F
Clear Lake 7 Central Lyon/GLR 42 F
North Butler 7 H-M-S 26 F
Laurel-Conc/Cole. 20 Howells-Dodge 54 F
Crofton 6 Norfolk Catholic 35 F
Archbishop Bergan 45 Oakland-Craig 20 F
BDS 36 Pender 28 F
Kingsley-Pierson 6 Remsen St. Marys 46 F
Algona 14 Sgt. Bluff-Luton 44 F
AC/GC 34 So. Central Calhoun 13 F
West Hancock 31 South O'Brien 7 F
Anselmo-Merna 26 Stanton 20 F
Spirit Lake 7 West Lyon 35 F
Ridge View 20 West Sioux 45 F
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 0 Winnebago 52 F
Southwest Valley 0 Woodbury Central 35 F