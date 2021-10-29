Sudan coup leader says will appoint new premier within week

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese general who seized power in a coup this week says the military he heads will appoint a technocrat prime minister to rule alongside it within a week. In an interview with Russia’s state-owned Sputnik news agency published Friday, Abdel-Fattah Burhan said the new premier will form a cabinet that will share leadership of the country with the armed forces. On Monday, Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the U.S. and the West. The military allowed Hamdok to return home under guard the following day after international pressure.