Thursday’s Scores

3:00 am South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sioux Falls Lincoln 45, Sioux Falls Washington 24

Class 9A State=

Quarterfinal=

DeSmet 32, Warner 16

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Castlewood 32

Howard 46, Wolsey-Wessington 6

Wall 34, Gregory 20

Class 9AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Canistota 14, Ipswich 0

Parkston 34, Garretson 7

Platte-Geddes 26, Hanson 24

Timber Lake 24, Lyman 18

Class 9B State=

Quarterfinal=

Avon 30, Alcester-Hudson 14

Dell Rapids St. Mary 42, Gayville-Volin 22

Faulkton 48, Harding County 22

Potter County 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Class 11A State=

Quarterfinal=

Dell Rapids 19, West Central 15

Madison 35, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Milbank 6, Canton 0

Vermillion 21, Tri-Valley 7

Class 11AA State=

Quarterfinal=

Aberdeen Central 42, Brookings 34

Pierre 38, Watertown 9

Tea Area 57, Sturgis Brown 10

Yankton 42, Mitchell 21

Class 11AAA State=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Fourche 45, Sioux Falls Washington 24

Brandon Valley 23, Sioux Falls Jefferson 9

Harrisburg 50, Rapid City Stevens 9

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 42, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28

Class 11B State=

Quarterfinal=

Beresford 7, Aberdeen Roncalli 6, OT

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 48, Wagner 6

Winner 66, McCook Central/Montrose 28

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

