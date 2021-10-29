Skip to Content

Tunisia’s #MeToo: Lawmaker faces sexual harassment hearing

3:11 am National news from the Associated Press

NABEUL, Tunisia (AP) — A landmark case that helped galvanize Tunisia’s #MeToo movement has reached court, involving a legislator charged with sexual harassment and public indecency. Feminist activists held a small protest outside the courthouse, shouting chants and waving placards. In 2019, a schoolgirl posted photos on social media of parliament member Zouhair Makhlouf allegedly performing a sexual act in his car outside her high school. He denies wrongdoing. Makhlouf’s case was one of the flashpoints in 2019 that prompted thousands of Tunisians to take to social media to share their personal experiences of sexual violence and harassment.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content