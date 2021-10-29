UN chief to G20: end mistrust to help on climate, vaccines

ROME (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is challenging G-20 leaders to overcome “dangerous levels of mistrust” among themselves to urgently and jointly tackle climate change and vaccine inequality with the developing world. Guterres spoke to reporters in Rome on Friday on the eve of the Group of 20 summit in the Italian capital. The Group of 20 members account for 80% of the world’s GDP. Guterres stepped up his cries of alarm that the Glasgow climate meeting, which begins Sunday in Scotland and will see participation by many G-20 leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, won’t deliver on promises. If that’s the case, Guterres says, there will be a “calamitous” rise in the planet’s temperature.