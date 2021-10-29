US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. governors are taking a seat at the table as international leaders gather in Scotland at a critical moment for global efforts to reduce fossil fuel emission and slow the planet’s temperature rise. At least a half dozen Democratic governors are planning to attend parts of the two-week United Nation’s climate change conference in Glasgow. Though states aren’t official parties in the talks, some states hold significant sway over the nation’s approach to tackling climate change. Governors from Washington, Oregon, New Mexico, Hawaii, Illinois and Louisiana are planning to attend. California’s governor backed out of attending on Friday and is sending the lieutenant governor in his place.