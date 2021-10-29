White House renews bid to end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has launched a second bid to end a Trump-era policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. It is also reaffirming a commitment to reinstate the policy under court order. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Friday that the “Remain in Mexico” policy likely contributed to a drop in illegal border crossings in 2019 but with “substantial and unjustifiable human costs” to asylum-seekers exposed to violence while waiting in Mexico. A federal judge has ordered that the policy be reinstated but left a door open for the administration to try again.