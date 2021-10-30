After a pleasant Saturday more cool weather is expected to return to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- To start off our Halloween weekend, we welcome sunshine and warmer temperatures for our Saturday. Throughout this afternoon we warmed up to the low to mid 60s for our highs under mostly clear skies. Although the warmer temperatures feel quite pleasant northwestern Siouxland has some high wind gusts this afternoon between 10 and 25 mph. Southeastern Siouxland is much more calm as we make our way through this evening with gusts between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening breezy conditions will continue throughout all the area with winds pulling in from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph. Many areas could see gusts up to 35 mph this evening.

Throughout tonight we will see more cloud cover early on, before we see a gradual clearing overnight. Lows will be in the low 30s for many of us as well.

Sunday will remain cool and breezy throughout the day. Highs are expected to stay in the 40s under a bed of sunshine. Winds will continue to come from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph.

To start our work week we will remain cool and clear as a calm weather pattern sets in for much of the work week.

