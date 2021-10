SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two men have been charged in the death of a Sioux Falls man who was assaulted and left in a Sioux Falls street. Christopher Mousseaux died Oct. 14 after he was stabbed in the head three days earlier. Jeff Pour and Steven Tuopeh have been charged in the death. An indictment accuses Pour and Toupeh with using brass knuckles. Both men are being held on a $500,000 bond.